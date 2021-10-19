Willie Smith: Who Is He? A death row inmate in Alabama with an IQ in the 70s is set to be executed.

This week, an Alabama inmate convicted of murdering a woman kidnapped from an ATM will be executed. Willie Smith III is set to die by lethal injection on Thursday in a prison in south Alabama.

Smith was condemned after being found guilty of kidnapping and killing Sharma Ruth Johnson, a 22-year-old woman, in 1991. According to court documents, Smith, a Black guy, kidnapped Johnson, a white woman, at gunpoint from an ATM in Birmingham. He forced her to divulge her ATM access code in order to take $80 from her bank account, then executed her in a cemetery.

On Sunday, U.S. Chief District Judge Emily Marks refused Smith’s attorneys’ plea for a preliminary injunction, clearing the path for his execution.

Smith’s lawyers argued that their client, who has an IQ in the 70s, should have been provided assistance in understanding documentation connected to the choice of a mode of execution under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The average IQ is around 100; anything below 70 is considered very low, and anything beyond 130 is considered extremely exceptional.

According to The Montgomery Advertiser, Marks found that Smith’s intellectual deficiencies did not prevent him from comprehending that he could choose nitrogen hypoxia as an execution technique during an opt-in period in 2018.

“Whether or not the [Alabama Department of Corrections] would accommodate his impairment,” Marks ruled, “does not mean Smith has met his burden of establishing that he clearly needed an accommodation for his disability.” “To put it another way, even if the ADOC had a comprehensive mental-health program, this record does not show that Smith required an accommodation with respect to the Election Form.” In Alabama, the most common method of execution is lethal injection. However, Alabama approved a statute in 2018 legalizing the use of nitrogen hypoxia in executions and giving inmates a short window to opt-in to the practice.

Smith did not submit the form for nitrogen hypoxia, which has never been used to kill an inmate in the United States, according to the Associated Press.

Smith had never proved that he would have selected nitrogen hypoxia for his execution, according to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, and the state’s. This is a condensed version of the information.