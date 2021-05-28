William Alexander, an Alaskan, has pleaded guilty to murdering members of a Los Angeles synagogue.

William Alexander, 50, of Alaska, pleaded guilty on Thursday to threatening to kill members of a Los Angeles synagogue.

Alexander called a synagogue in the Los Angeles area from his cell phone in Anchorage, Alaska, on November 1, 2019. According to a news release issued by the Department of Justice on Thursday, he left a voice message threatening to kill the worshipers and frequently using anti-Jewish slurs.

He was charged with one count of making threatening interstate communications and one count of obstructing and attempting to hinder someone in the free practice of their religious beliefs by threatening to use force.

Alexander said he left the audio message at the synagogue to deter members from practicing their faith during his plea hearing. It’s unclear whether he had any plans or resources to follow through on his threat. The date of his sentencing hearing is set on August 23.

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke remarked, “One of the greatest facts about our societies is that everyone has the right to be free from threats of violence because of their religious views.” “Those who are motivated by hatred to violate that right will face consequences.”

Clarke noted, “The defendant’s conviction in this instance sends a strong message that hate crimes will not be accepted in a free society.”

Despite the fact that Jews make up less than 2% of the US population, according to the American Jewish Committee, religious-based hate crimes accounted for more than 60% of all hate crimes in 2019. The figure was 14% higher than the number of anti-Semitic hate crimes registered in 2018.

F. Glenn Miller, an antisemitic white supremacist, requested the Kansas Supreme Court in late March to overturn his 2015 capital murder conviction for shooting three people dead during an attempt to terrify the local Jewish community in 2014.

Miller claimed during his 2015 trial that he committed the murders to combat “the Jewish holocaust against the white race.” He allegedly told jurors that if he was ever released from prison, he would kill more Jews.

Miller, who was 73 at the time of the murders, killed three persons outside the Jewish Community Center and the Village Shalom care facility.