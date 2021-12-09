Willard Miller, 16, wants to be tried as a juvenile on the charge of murdering a teacher.

Willard Miller’s lawyer requested a judge on Wednesday to try him as a juvenile rather than an adult because he is one of two 16-year-olds charged with the murder of his high school Spanish teacher.

Miller and Jeremy Goodale have been charged as adults with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Nohema Graber, who was 66 years old at the time of her death.

Miller’s attorney, Christine Branstad, submitted the filings requesting that the matter be moved to juvenile court. She asked the judge to order a juvenile services report and hold a hearing to determine if the case should be transferred.

“Miller has never been to a juvenile court or a district court,” Branstad said, adding that Miller was just 16 at the time of the offense.

Miller’s sentence might be reduced to less than two years if he is convicted as a minor.

While Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding is not opposed to juvenile services producing a report, he believes rehabilitation is not attainable in under two years.

“The undersigned contends that, given the nature of the allegations, there are no reasonable prospects for rehabilitating the kid in the juvenile justice system before the defendant becomes 18 and ‘olds out.’ Such a result would be detrimental to both the juvenile and the community as a whole “he stated “The state considers that rehabilitating a deliberate murderer in fewer than 24 months is unrealistic.” The law also allows people aged 16 and up charged with a “severe felony” to be tried as adults, according to Moulding.

Miller and Goodale are being held in juvenile detention institutions on a $1 million cash bond pending their trial. Both have entered not guilty pleas.

They are charged with the murder of Graber in Fairfield, Iowa. Graber went missing on November 2nd, and her body was discovered later that day in a park. She had “inflicted head damage,” according to authorities. Her body was discovered at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield, some 95 miles (150 kilometers) southeast of Des Moines, hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow, and railroad ties.

The motive for the murder has yet to be revealed by authorities.

Prosecutors stated the teenagers “engaged in an exceedingly violent murder of an innocent person” during a court hearing earlier this month.

According to court documents, the police stated. This is a condensed version of the information.