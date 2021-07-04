Will You Be Eating Chicken Anytime Soon? In the wake of the massive Tyson Listeria recall, avoid these products and menu items.

Following reports that at least three individuals have been hospitalized and one person has died from listeria, Tyson Food Inc. is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of fully cooked chicken products.

After authorities were notified of at least three cases of listeriosis, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday that certain food products were being recalled.

FSIS discovered evidence that precooked chicken manufactured by Tyson Foods Inc. was contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, which can cause the bacterial infection listeria and result in hospitalizations or death, during an investigation in April and June.

Between April 6 and June 5, FSIS has detected three illnesses and one death in Texas.

Fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, and diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms are among the signs of listeriosis, according to the FSIS. Pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems may experience more severe symptoms.

“When listeria germs travel beyond the gut to other regions of the body, it can cause serious sickness (invasive listeriosis).” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “pregnant women, adults 65 and older, and persons with compromised immune systems are at higher risk for serious illness” (CDC).

Tyson Pulled Chicken Breast; Tyson Fully Cooked Diced Grilled Chicken Breast with Rib Meat; Tyson Fully Cooked, Char-Broiled Boneless Chicken Meat for Fajitas; and Tyson Fully Cooked, Boneless, Skinless Chicken Pulled Chicken are among the frozen, fully cooked chicken products being recalled. Bags weighing 8, 10, 12, and 30 pounds were available in a variety of sizes.

The establishment number “EST. P-7089” is printed on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars were among the brands that carried the products. Under these labels, consumers should avoid fully cooked chicken strips, diced chicken, chicken wing parts, and fully cooked chicken pizza.

Between December 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021, the frozen, completely cooked chicken items were made and supplied nationwide to shops and institutions, including hospitals, nursing homes, restaurants, and schools.

According to the CDC, serious listeria infection symptoms usually appear 1 to 4 weeks after consuming infected food. This is a condensed version of the information.