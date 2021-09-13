Will Those Who Have a Natural Immunity Be Exempt From Vaccination Requirements? A trade group is looking for answers.

Few details regarding how businesses would be expected to comply President Joe Biden’s order that employees obtain the COVID vaccine or be tested weekly have been revealed, and company owners are pressing the administration to clarify who will be exempt.

Geoff Freeman, CEO of the Consumer Brands Association, which represents 2.1 million key employees, wrote to Biden on Monday that his organization had received 50 unique inquiries from its members. Whether the proposal will offer exemptions for those with religious convictions, medical conditions, or COVID-19 recovery status is one of them.

Businesses with at least 100 employees must either have all personnel vaccinated or subject to weekly COVID-19 testing, according to Biden’s plan to promote vaccines across the United States. The plan’s details are being left to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and Freeman has called on the Biden administration to address concerns as soon as possible.

19 of the 50 points raised by businesses were addressed in Monday’s letter to Biden, including whether those with natural immunity to COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated or submit to testing requirements. Natural immunity develops when a person recovers from COVID-19, albeit the length of time it lasts is unknown and varies by individual.

Another debate was whether persons with honestly held religious views and impairments would be excluded from federal mandates.

Failure to give an exemption for persons who are unable to get immunized due to a medical condition could expose firms to legal action for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. Employers are prohibited from discriminating against people with disabilities under the legislation, so individuals who have a real medical reason for not getting vaccinated would have to make reasonable accommodations.

However, because Biden’s plan allows employees to submit to weekly testing if they refuse to be vaccinated, it’s unclear whether a medical exemption would be required.

Freeman urged the White House to work closely with businesses to ensure the plan’s implementation goes smoothly in his letter to the president. He also emphasized the significance of moving fast to avoid adding to employers’ and employees’ stress and anxiety.

“Federal agencies must move rapidly, anticipate issues, respond quickly to questions, and collaborate with one another. This is a condensed version of the information.