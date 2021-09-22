Will the Government Be Shut Down? The deadline for Congress is in 8 days.

The time is ticking on Congress’ latest attempt to avoid a government shutdown, as Democrats and Republicans argue over the details of a stop-gap funding bill that would keep operations running until early December.

At the end of the month, the government budget will expire. Democrats, led by Vice President Joe Biden, have chosen a stopgap solution while working on a comprehensive budget proposal. It also tries to raise the country’s debt ceiling in order to keep the government from defaulting.

In a letter to House members this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, said, “The debt ceiling is a shared obligation, and I urge Congress to join together in that spirit.” “Congress, as always, is steadfast in its determination to never jeopardize the United States’ full faith and credit.”

Republicans have rallied around rejecting the budget plan, formally known as a “continuing resolution,” because it is related to the debt ceiling rise, which was raised numerous times during previous President Donald Trump’s administration. Despite his earlier support for hikes, Trump, who still has sway over key GOP senators, labeled the effort to raise the debt limit “unpatriotic” in a statement Wednesday.

Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, has maintained that Republicans have no commitment to assist the Democratic majority in raising the borrowing ceiling for the Treasury Department to fund government programs. Republicans increased the federal government’s debt while in power under Trump. However, as families continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, McConnell and other leaders have staked out opposition to a $3.5 trillion expansion of the social safety net that would offer universal pre-kindergarten, paid family leave, Medicaid expansion, and growth of other programs.

The stopgap proposal would keep the government financed at current levels until December 3, allowing Democrats additional time to finalize a version of President Biden’s huge $3.5 trillion revamp of the social safety net.

Late Tuesday, the House passed the package, which would also extend the debt ceiling until after the 2022 elections, on a party-line vote of 220-211, with no Republicans voting in favor.

The Senate will take up the matter. This is a condensed version of the information.