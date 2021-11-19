Will Kyle Rittenhouse’s Rifle Be Returned to Him After His Acquittal?

Following Friday’s not guilty decision in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, legal experts predict that the AR-15 style gun he used in the event will be returned to him.

Following the not guilty judgment, Howard Greenberg of the Greenberg Law Firm in New York told The Washington Newsday that the weapon would most likely be returned to Rittenhouse.

When asked if the firearm will be returned to Rittenhouse, Greenberg replied, “Yes, without a doubt.”

Greenberg went on to say that following a not guilty ruling, evidence is frequently returned to defendants.

During the Kenosha riots following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Rittenhouse was initially charged with unlawfully carrying an AR-15 style firearm, but during his trial, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the misdemeanor gun possession charge and stated that he was in lawful possession of the gun.

“Count six is no longer a factor in your decision. That was the charge of possessing a firearm “During the trial, Schroeder told the jurors. “You’re not going to have to deal with that.” Dominick Black, a friend of Rittenhouse’s, previously testified that he bought the rifle for Rittenhouse with money Rittenhouse provided him. In addition, Black said that he kept Rittenhouse’s revolver at his family’s Kenosha home.

In an email to The Washington Newsday, attorney Peter Zeidenberg of Arent Fox LLP said that “speaking generally, evidence in a case that results in an NG [not guilty]verdict would be returned unless it is contraband.”

Following the not guilty decision, the pistol will most likely be returned to Rittenhouse, according to attorney Michael McAuliffe of McAuliffe Law PLLC in Florida.

“I believe Kyle Rittenhouse will receive the AR-15 once the proceedings are completed and he has been exonerated of all charges,” McAuliffe told The Washington Newsday. “I don’t see why the government [district attorney’s office, law enforcement, or the court]would want to keep it.” In August of last year, Rittenhouse was charged with fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. He was also charged with attempted first-degree deliberate homicide for shooting Gaige Grosskreutz, who was injured as a result of the shooting.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges, including. This is a condensed version of the information.