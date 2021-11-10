Will Kyle Rittenhouse be found not guilty? The Importance of Gaige Grosskreutz’s Testimony in the Trial.

Legal experts are split on whether Gaige Grosskreutz’s testimony, as a crucial prosecution witness in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial, vindicates the 18-year-claim old’s of self-defense.

Grosskreutz, who was shot and injured by Rittenhouse on August 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, took the stand on Monday to testify in the teen’s homicide trial.

Grosskreutz claimed during cross-examination that Rittenhouse fired at him after he pointed his own revolver at him. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, was on the ground after Anthony Huber had hit him with a skateboard.

Rittenhouse shot and killed Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36.

“It wasn’t until you pointed your gun at him, advanced on him with your gun—now your hands down, pointing at him,” Rittenhouse’s lawyer Corey Chirafisi asked Grosskreutz.

Grosskreutz said, “Correct.”

According to some legal experts and supporters of Rittenhouse, this was the point at which the prosecution’s case—that Rittenhouse was not acting in self-defense and really contributed to start the violence in Kenosha—failed.

The director of the criminal justice program at Vanderbilt University Law School in Tennessee, Christopher Slobogin, disagrees. Grosskreutz’s testimony appeared terrible for the prosecution “in isolation,” he told The Washington Newsday, but the jury must consider what happened before the shooting.

“The bottom conclusion is that the shot chronology is critical,” Slobogin added.

“After shooting the first two people, Gaige merely pointed his rifle at Rittenhouse. Because the prosecution can allege Gaige was attempting to protect himself from a man who was shooting everything in sight, including two defenseless persons, this evidence could potentially weaken Rittenhouse’s self-defense case.

“If you’re the first to use deadly force, you don’t get a self-defense to murder.”

The Rittenhouse trial should be completed as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/PHZnHS5rD9 — @thevivafrei Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) 8 November 2021 Grosskreutz also told the jury that he thought Rittenhouse was an active shooter that night and that he “was about to die” during his evidence. A person may use deadly force in self-defense if it is “necessary to avoid imminent death or grave bodily damage,” according to Wisconsin law. Rittenhouse’s lawyers claim that the suspect traveled to Kenosha to help people and protect them. This is a condensed version of the information.