Will Joe Biden be able to eliminate student debt? What’s Next in This Decision for Him?

President Joe Biden said on Friday that the moratorium on federal student loan payments would be extended until January 31, 2022. He also claimed that this would be the last time the Education Department will renew the freeze enacted in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In his statement, Biden called the freeze a “vital lifeline” that has allowed those facing financial challenges as a result of the pandemic to purchase basic necessities, noting that “one in six adults and one in three young people” have federal student loans.

Progressives and top Democratic officials were well aware of the magnitude of the student debt crisis and the importance of the issue at this time. Soon after the announcement, prominent figures in the student loan forgiveness discussion expressed their views on where this temporary extension stood in the fight against student debt.

In a joint statement, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley said, “While this temporary respite is welcome, it does not go far enough.” “Our messed-up student loan system is exacerbating racial wealth disparities and stifling our entire economy. We continue to urge the administration to exercise its executive authority to forgive $50,000 in student debt.”

“Sounds like January 31, 2022 is the date to eliminate student debt,” tweeted New York Representative Jamaal Bowman, one of the most progressive members of the House. There are no additional extensions needed.”

Prior to Biden’s election, Schumer and Warren went all-in on the subject, claiming that the president could wipe off the first $50,000 of a student’s debt under a 1965 provision in the Higher Education Act known as “compromise and settlement.” Since then, the subject has been closely associated with the Trump administration, with lawmakers such as Pressley, Bowman, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressing support for it.

While Biden has expressed interest in canceling $10,000 in debt, he has dodged the demand, saying, “I am prepared to write off the $10,000 debt, but not the $50 [thousand], because I don’t believe I have the ability to do so.” Reporting and calls from legislators have since shown that this is not the case. And, as the party becomes increasingly eager to keep its razor-thin House majority in 2022, debt becomes an issue. This is a condensed version of the information.