Will DeSantis’ anti-mask crusade in schools derail his re-election bid?

Last Thursday, when asked about his campaign against mask mandates in Florida public schools, Governor Ron DeSantis indicated that schools who oppose him will face “consequences.”

However, a Florida judge overturned his order prohibiting mask demands, and his popularity continues to plummet as the number of COVID-19 Delta variant cases in his state rises.

The “consequences” DeSantis warned about might befall him in his bid for re-election in 2022, rather than the public schools he threatened.

According to a USA TODAY examination of Johns Hopkins University statistics, Florida was the second-worst state for coronavirus distribution on a per-person basis. Although the state only has 6.45% of the country’s population, it had 13.96% of the country’s cases in the previous week.

DeSantis’ position in the state has weakened as he battles a long struggle against masks leading into the fall, with allies breaking ranks with him for the first time.

Last week, a Quinnipiac University poll of registered voters in Florida indicated that 51 percent disagree of his handling of the coronavirus response, while 46 percent approve, with independents at 55 percent dislike and 43 percent approve.

Only 44% of voters approved of his administration of public schools, while 51% did not.

Andrew Gillum, who lost to DeSantis in 2018, told this publication, “The level of disappointment people have for this governor is overwhelming.” “It is more than an embarrassment; it is costing lives, with two children dying in the school district where my children attend.”

Gillum was referring to the deaths of two youngsters in Leon County in August. The email telling parents of the second fatality was sent just hours after Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna opted to flout DeSantis’ rule on mask restrictions by ending the opportunity for parents to opt out of their child wearing a mask.

Gillum said he has gone to great lengths in recent years not to armchair-quarterback DeSantis’ actions in order to avoid appearing as a disgruntled loser, but his patience has worn thin as the governor’s policies have damaged his three children.

He stated he recently had to place his kid in quarantine after she came into contact with a child who had COVID. He described how infuriating the process is for parents and instructors who are forced to participate.