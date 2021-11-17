Will Biden’s and the Democrats’ Infrastructure Victory Help Them Win in 2022?

In the face of dwindling poll ratings, Democrats have launched a planned marketing blitz pushing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure proposal in the hopes of boosting party confidence ahead of a crucial election year.

Experts, on the other hand, are hesitant to place too much faith in one single piece of law. The package, which is a signature part of President Joe Biden’s agenda, provides for the largest single investment in US infrastructure and was a much-needed victory that, hopefully, will reassure voters that the president and his party can follow through on campaign promises with bipartisan support. Most, though, doubt that the infrastructure package will be enough to sway voters after months of squabbling exposed party divisions.

Infrastructure projects, such as those funded by the new government package, can take years to complete, aren’t always spectacular, and can be disruptive in the meantime as water systems are torn out and work slows traffic and causes bridge delays.

“Obviously, [water]pipes aren’t visible, so the difficulty here with their replacement is what would be seen would be the interruption,” Joshua Scacco, a political communication and message professor at the University of South Florida, told The Washington Newsday. “It’s also quite easy to fall through the cracks.” There’s no arguing that Democrats are at a disadvantage in the upcoming midterm elections. While many people support the infrastructure package and the bigger proposal to expand social services and climate efforts, Republicans enjoy a significant lead, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll released over the weekend. According to the study, almost 51% of registered voters would vote for the Republican candidate for Congress if elections were conducted today, while 41% would vote for the Democratic nominee.

Despite having thin majorities in the House and Senate when he started office in January, Biden has struggled to push crucial components of his legislative agenda through Congress, even with his party in power. Biden is still aiming to pass his “Build Back Better” proposal, which entails a wider expansion of the social safety net, but he’s had trouble rallying support for it, owing to its enormous price tag.

