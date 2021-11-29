Will Beto O’Rourke Take Advantage of Matthew McConaughey’s Decision to Drop Out of the Texas Governor’s Race?

After announcing his decision not to run for governor of Texas, Matthew McConaughey may have given Beto O’Rourke a lift in his campaign.

In a video shared on Twitter Sunday night, the Dallas Buyers Club and Interstellar star declared that he will not challenge Greg Abbott for the position of Texas Governor.

For some weeks, McConaughey has been toying with the idea of entering politics without stating which party he would run under, if any, or laying out any specific policies.

Despite this, early polling indicated that he was a viable candidate.

A November survey done by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler found McConaughey to be eight points ahead of Abbott and more than 20 points ahead of O’Rourke.

Rather than fleeing, McConaughey plans to “work and invest the abundance I have” by helping entrepreneurs, businesses, and foundations that serve people.

“It never occurred to me as a simple child born in the small hamlet of Uvalde, Texas, that I would one day be considered for political leadership,” McConaughey remarked.

“It’s both humbling and encouraging to think about. It’s also a road I’m choosing to avoid right now.” O’Rourke, who competed for the Democratic presidential candidacy in 2020 after losing his 2018 Senate bid to Texas Republican Ted Cruz, will be hoping that the pool of contenders narrows as a result of McConaughey’s declaration.

According to a poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News, 43 percent of possible Texas voters would vote for McConaughey over Abbott if he ran, compared to 37 percent who would vote for O’Rourke over Abbott.

According to the study, 49 percent of respondents prefer McConaughey to O’Rourke, with the actor placing in second place behind O’Rourke and Abbott in a preference list for Governor of Texas.

However, it appears that McConaughey’s ambiguous political beliefs did not help him attract to other voters, with O’Rourke seeking to persuade those who have not yet made up their minds about the race in November.

