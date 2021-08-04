Wildlife Center Rescues Injured Bear Cub From Tamarack Fire

Tuesday, a seriously burned cub rescued from the Tamarack Fire managed to get away from Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, Inc. The six-month-old cub named Tamarack is not in immediate danger, nor does he pose a threat, according to center officials; nonetheless, because the cub is still bandaged and having treatment, officials say they need to find him “as soon as possible.”

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, Inc. issued a “community alert” on their Facebook page on Tuesday. They said Tamarack had gotten out of his enclosure by “tunneling through an electric fence.” Though the cub is not in immediate danger, those in charge of the center are hoping to locate him as soon as possible.

“We are urging everyone in the South Shore Lake Tahoe Area to be on the alert, particularly in the areas of Black Bart, Heavenly Valley, and Sierra Tract,” the center wrote in a Facebook post. “It is critical that non-residents remain away from the area since he is afraid of humans and will hide or flee if they come into contact with him.”

Residents should be on the lookout for a 25-pound brown bear cub, they said.

Officials say the cub would most likely be active at night, so they’ve urged their followers to be cautious while driving and to keep all pets with them. Tamarack is most likely hiding in a tree or a small place since he is terrified of humans, according to the center.

“If you see him, do not approach him; instead, maintain eye contact and notify LTWC right away,” they said. “We need your help, your hearts and eyes to find him fast so he can receive the medical attention he requires. Thank you very much!”

Tamarack was rescued on July 25 after a resident reported a burned bear cub in their yard to the wildlife center, according to the center’s Facebook page. Officials sedated the bear and took him to the center, where it was shortly discovered that all four paws had been severely burned. His wounds were covered in a special gel to assist relieve pain and promote recovery.

Tamarack has gained weight since being rescued, and officials are optimistic that his paws will be ready for a skin grafting treatment shortly.

Lightning struck the Tamarack Fire on July 4, according to InciWeb.