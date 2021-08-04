Wildfires raging across 13 states have consumed an area nearly half the size of Connecticut.

According to the Associated Press, wildfires have burnt through 2,919 square miles in 13 U.S. states, which is more than half the area of Connecticut.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, over 20,000 firefighters and support personnel battled 97 big active wildfires. Montana had the most active wildfires, with 25, Idaho had 21, Oregon had 13, and California had 11.

The US Forest Service said, “Crews are working tirelessly to ensure we are as prepared as we can be for the intense fire weather expected for the next two days.”

As very dangerous weather returns, threatening to fan flames into exponential growth, tens of thousands of firefighters have prepared for a tougher fight against California’s largest wildfire.

Although firefighters were able to save homes and put out significant swaths of the fire, a red flag warning was issued for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday due to hot, dry conditions and gusts of up to 40 mph. This could stoke fires in trees, brush, and grass, especially on the wildfire’s northern and northeastern flanks.

The US Forest Service’s Shannon Prather remarked, “I think we definitely have a few challenging days ahead of us.”

The Dixie Fire breached perimeter lines in a couple areas Tuesday, causing an additional 15,000 people to be evacuated, according to fire officials.

As the 3-week-old fire spread to over 395 square miles (1,024 square kilometers) spanning Plumas and Butte counties, firefighters kept flames from reaching homes in the small Northern California village of Greenville near the Plumas National Forest on Monday.

Even though crews had cut back areas of unburned fuel with bulldozers and dumped some 230,000 gallons (870,600 litres) of fire retardant, spot fires jumped some of the perimeters and burned several acres of brush on the western side of the blaze on Tuesday, according to Mike Wink, a state fire operations section chief.

According to him, the heat from the fires produced a pyrocumulus cloud, a gigantic column of smoke that soared 30,000 feet (10,000 yards) into the air.

Since July 14, the fire has threatened thousands of homes and burned 67 houses and other structures. It was just 35% contained.

The lightning-sparked McFarland Fire threatened distant residences along the Trinity River about 150 miles (240 kilometers) west of California's Dixie Fire.