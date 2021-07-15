Wildfires rage over the United States, covering an area larger than Rhode Island.

According to the Associated Press, the blazes of over 70 active wildfires ravaging the western United States have grown to a total area of 1,562 square miles, which is greater than Rhode Island.

After a day of rapid development, the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon has grown to reach more than 355 square miles, making it the largest wildfire presently burning in the United States. In the Fremont-Winema National Forest, 21 residences have been destroyed, with another 1,900 in jeopardy.

In a statement, incident commander Joe Hessel said, “This fire is likely to continue to spread.” “Weathering and severely dry vegetation are not in our favor.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Dixie Fire had burnt 3.5 square miles (9 square kilometers) of brush and wood near Feather River Canyon in Butte County and had spread into national forest land in Plumas County.

However, there was no containment, and officials issued a warning to inhabitants of the small settlements of Pulga and east Concow to be prepared to evacuate.

The fire raged in the early hours of the morning, just 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Paradise, the foothill town that was virtually destroyed by the Camp Fire, which killed 85 people.

Some of his neighbors are gathering their stuff in case they have to escape, according to Larry Peterson, whose home in neighboring Magalia survived the earlier fire.

He told KHSL-TV, “Anytime you have a fire after what we went through, and another one is coming up, you’ve got to be concerned.”

Others in the neighborhood stocked up on water and other necessities.

During the previous fire, Jennifer Younie of Paradise remarked, “we very much evacuated with our clothing on our backs.” “This time, we’re going to try to be more prepared and vigilant.”

Joyce Mclean’s house burned down the first time, but she rebuilt it and plans to do so again if required, according to the station.

Mclean explained, “We just take each day as it comes and if it occurs, it happens.” “We won’t be able to do much about it.”

Ironically, the previous blaze’s charred scar stood between the fire and the dwellings.

Between them and the fire, “everything has pretty much burned,” Butte County Supervisor Bill Connelly told the Sacramento Bee. This is a condensed version of the information.