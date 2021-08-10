Wildfires in the West are behaving in ways that firefighters have never seen before.

As one of the state’s largest blazes continues to burn in Northern California, firefighters in the West are seeing more severe wildfire activity than ever before.

Chris Carlton, the supervisor of the Plumas National Forest, told CNN that they’re experiencing “really terrifying fire behavior.”

Carlton stated, “We have a lot of senior firemen that have served for 20, 30 years and have never seen conduct like this, especially day after day and in the conditions we’re in.” “So, in terms of some of these extreme, massive flames and the behavior we’re witnessing, we’re really in uncharted territory.”

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there were 11 active fires in California as of Monday. So far, the fires have consumed 776,695 acres.

Warmer and drier conditions this summer (and projected this fall), according to the center, are increasing the risk of severe wildfire activity in the western United States. High temperatures in the West, along with intervals of lightning activity, are exacerbating wildfire behavior.

As it expands over Plumas and Butte counties, the Dixie Fire has become one of the state’s largest wildfires.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire had burnt 482,047 acres and was just 22% contained as of Monday night (Cal Fire). More than 870 structures have been destroyed, with 16,000 more under threat.

According to Cal Fire, three firefighters have been injured. There have been no civilian deaths or injuries reported.

After surveying the wreckage in Greenville, a Northern California community ravaged by the Dixie Fire last week, Governor Gavin Newsom claimed the dangerous fire behavior is being exacerbated by climate change.

“At the end of the day, we also have to accept this: the dryness are getting a lot drier, and the heat and hot weather are a lot hotter than they’ve ever been,” Newsom added. “Extreme weather and droughts are resulting in extreme conditions and wildfire challenges that we have never seen before in our history.”

According to Newsom’s office, California has received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to aid in the fight against the Dixie Fire.

The River Fire is still burning through 2,619 acres in Nevada and Placer counties. The fire was 68 percent contained as of Monday.

