Wildfires in the United States: The Dixie Fire Has Destroyed the California Town of Greenville, and Evacuation Orders Have Been Issued

The state’s largest wildfire has engulfed villages in the state’s northern region.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Dixie Fire has burnt over 278,000 acres and is just 35 percent contained (Cal Fire).

The fire started on July 13 and quickly spread over the state. While the cause of the fire is still being investigated, California has been hit by a severe drought, high temperatures, and strong winds, all of which are ideal circumstances for a wildfire to spread.

At a briefing Wednesday night, Jake Cagle, an operations section chief for California Incident Management, stated, “These aren’t the regular fires anymore.” “It’s basically tremendous fire behavior, which we’re not used to.”

Images on social media show homes, cars, and woodlands along the roadway engulfed in flames, indicating that the town of Greenville has been destroyed by the fire.

“If you are still in the Greenville area, you are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!” the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office warned residents earlier in the day.

A few photos from today’s #DixieFire in Greenville, California. #Wildfire pic.twitter.com/Y1Dp3SIpSQ #Wildfire

August 5, 2021 — WXChasing (Brandon Clement) (@bclemms)

Plumas, Butte, Lassen, and Tehama counties have all issued evacuation orders. The National Weather Service has issued a Reg Flag Warning for the area, citing the possibility of intense fire behavior over the next 24 hours.

The River Fire, which is less than 100 miles south of the Dixie Fire, is also swiftly spreading over the area. CalFire reports that the fire has burnt 1,400 acres in Placer and Nevada counties, destroying houses and forcing at least 6,600 people to flee. This fire has not been put out in any way.

“Please evacuate if you have received an evacuation notice. Get out if you get an order,” Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell said at the press conference.

This page will be updated throughout the day with more live updates.