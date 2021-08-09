Wildfires in the United States have burned 1 million acres more than they did this time last year.

According to a new estimate, wildfires in the United States have destroyed more acres so far this year than they did at the same time last year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Monday that 37,650 fires scorched over 3 million acres in the first seven months of 2021.

In its monthly report, NOAA stated, “This is approximately 1 million more acres consumed than this time last year, and about 1 million fewer acres burnt than the 2011-2020 year-to-date average.”

Wildfire activity soared across parts of the West, particularly the Northwest, according to NOAA, as the region was hit by dryness and record-breaking heat waves. The blazes’ heavy smoke has contributed to poor air quality across the country.

Since July 31, even more acres have burnt, with wildfires burning in 15 states throughout the country. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, substantial wildfire activity is expected in the western United States for the remainder of the summer and into the fall.

The Dixie Fire became the largest single fire in California history over the weekend.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Dixie Fire has burned 489,287 acres and is just 21% contained (Cal Fire). The total number of structures destroyed by the fire has risen to 627, with another 42 being damaged.

Much of Greenville, a mountain village in Northern California, was destroyed by the fire. According to federal fire officials, the flames destroyed three-quarters of the town.

After inspecting the devastation in Greenville, Governor Gavin Newsom stated that the state has to do more forest and vegetation management.

“At the end of the day, we have to accept this: the dries are getting a lot drier, and the heat and hot weather are a lot hotter than they’ve ever been,” Newsom said. “Harsh weather conditions, extreme droughts are causing extreme conditions and wildfire issues that we have never seen before in our history,” the governor said. “These are climate-induced wildfires.”

Temperatures across the West, as well as sections of the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, were above average or record-breaking in July, according to NOAA. Much of the precipitation was also below average.