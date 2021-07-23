Wildfires in the United States burned over 10 million acres and nearly 18,000 structures in 2020, according to a report.

Wildfires are raging across the United States West, just as they did last year, with the extent of the damage still to be determined. According to the Associated Press, Oregon’s Bootleg Fire in the state’s south is causing widespread devastation and is one of the state’s largest fires to date. It has engulfed an area half the size of Rhode Island in flames.

“Every year, California is ravaged by worsening wildfires. Last year, four million acres of land burned, equivalent to the state of Connecticut, forcing families across the United States to breathe toxic air,” wrote Democratic Rep. Katie Porter on Twitter on Thursday. “Climate change is a major problem. We need to act now.”

Each year, wildfires cost the federal government between $2 billion and $3 billion.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will pay her first visit to the Bureau of Land Management (BLMnew )’s Colorado headquarters on Friday, after the Trump administration’s decision to relocate the agency’s headquarters from the nation’s capital sparked accusations that the move was intended to gut the agency, which oversees vast swaths of public land in the West.

After relocating to Grand Junction, Colorado in 2019, and four years without a confirmed director, the BLM headquarters has been in turmoil. More than 320 employees at the Interior Department’s headquarters were set to be relocated to Grand Junction. However, authorities at the agency recently revealed that only three employees were reassigned. Colorado Newsline was the first to break the news of the disclosure.

Haaland is debating whether the decision should be upheld. The decision was hailed as a restructure that would bring top agency officials closer to the approximately quarter-billion acres of public land it manages. Environmentalists argue that it has undermined the agency in charge of fossil fuel extraction, recreation, and animal grazing. Haaland, as a member of Congress, was opposed to the move.

Haaland also scheduled to speak on the federal government’s wildfire preparedness and response initiatives in Grand Junction.

Wildfires have become more difficult to put out as a result of extremely dry weather and recent heat waves linked to climate change. In the last 30 years, climate change has made the West increasingly warmer and drier. This is a condensed version of the information.