Wildfire Smoke Map Shows ‘Dangerous’ Air Quality in the U.S.

Wildfires are currently covering a vast region of the United States in smoke, with the lower 48 states being particularly hard hit.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are currently 83 significant wildfires burning in the United States, following a heatwave and drought in early July that led blazes to erupt across the West Coast.

Currently, 19,300 wildland firefighters and support personnel are battling 83 significant wildfires blazing in at least 13 states across the United States. Montana and Idaho are the states with the most active fires, with 20 active flames in the former and 18 in the latter.

Throughout the bulk of July, between 70 and 80 significant wildfires have been burning in the United States at the same time, and a smoke and fire map released by AirNow on Wednesday indicates that the blazes have generated hazy skies across much of the country.

“You’ve certainly noticed the constant hazy skies as of late,” the National Weather Service noted in a tweet about the smoke and fire map on Tuesday. It turns out we’re not the only ones who’ve noticed this: wildfire smoke is blanketing most of the lower 48.”

The data shows that there are now various portions of the country that are suffering from poor air quality, according to AirNow’s live map, which tracks air quality levels in areas all throughout the United States.

A score of 151 to 200 is classified as “unhealthy,” while a score of 201 to 300 is classified as “extremely unhealthy” by the air quality index, which is used by governments all over the world to measure air quality. A score of more over 300 is deemed “dangerous.”

Residents are advised to “try to stay indoors” if the air quality index score is classed as very unhealthy, and to “stay indoors” if the air quality index score is rated as dangerous.

Winthrop, Washington, is now the worst-affected location for air quality in the United States, with an air quality index score of 469, putting it in the dangerous category. The wildfires have wreaked havoc on Washington, and many other locations are also experiencing dangerously low air quality index values.

Markleeville, California, gets a good score as well, as the map shows it has an air quality index in the dangerous category.