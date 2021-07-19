Wilbur Ross will not be prosecuted by the Biden administration for misrepresenting a census question.

President Joe Biden’s Justice Department will not prosecute former Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross for lying to Congress about why he wanted to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

Ross misrepresented the rationale for the inquiry twice before House committees in March 2018, according to an investigation by the Office of Inspector General. It is a criminal offense to make false statements in front of Congress.

The investigation’s findings were given to the Department of Justice, but Ross was not prosecuted. Last week, Inspector General Peggy Gustafson delivered a letter to congressional leaders outlining the findings of the inquiry and noting that the Department of Justice had declined to prosecute.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On Monday, a request to the Department of Justice was not immediately responded to. On Monday, no one answered the phone at Ross’ Palm Beach, Florida phone line.

The citizenship issue was eventually banned by the Supreme Court ahead of the 2020 census, but critics argue the Trump administration was attempting to discourage participation by noncitizens and minorities in the country’s once-in-a-decade head count by pursuing it.

According to critics, the citizenship question was inspired by Republican redistricting expert Tom Hofeller, who previously wrote that redrawing congressional and legislative districts based on citizen voting-age population rather than total population could benefit Republicans and non-Hispanic whites.

The inspector general investigation was begun in 2019 at the request of Democratic congressional leaders who were worried that the Trump administration had concealed the participation of the Republican redistricting expert while attempting to include a citizenship question on the census questionnaire. The Census Bureau, which compiles and crunches the figures needed to decide political power and the distribution of federal monies, is overseen by the Commerce Department.

According to Gustafson’s letter, the inspector general investigation was unable to show that Hofeller played a significant part in the attempt to add the citizenship question to the census form.

Ross testified in Congress that the Department of Justice sought the citizenship question to be included to the census form in late 2017 in order to enforce federal voting rights laws. That was not the case, according to the inspector general’s investigation. This is a condensed version of the information.