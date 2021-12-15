Wife’s Bumble Profile Advising Husband to “Pack His Bags” Goes Viral

After a woman is suspected of creating a Bumble account to dump her husband, the profile has gone viral online.

The startling profile was discovered by a dating app user who posted a screenshot to Reddit’s Tinder forum on Monday under the alias Bigcatpratte.

“I’m bad, but I found this hilarious,” they captioned a screenshot.

Her bio on Bumble stated: “This is the final straw, and when you see it, you’ll know it’s time to leave.

“P.S. I saw your account [account]and swiped right to match us.” The main image on her profile is a photo of her wedding day, which adds the finishing touch.

It shows a woman in a white gown holding hands with a man, most likely her soon-to-be ex-husband, as she appears to be snapped mid-dance.

While the woman’s name was censored, the dating app showed her age to be 24.

Surprisingly, the woman appears to have mentioned her likes, which include make-up, comedy, alcohol, video games, and dogs, while the image is cut off.

Bigcatpratte answered queries in the comments and gave further information, resulting in the post receiving approximately 60,000 upvotes since it was shared.

They revealed the following: “This is Utah, where it’s not uncommon for children to marry and divorce in their early twenties. The worst case I’m aware of is a girl who marries and divorces at the age of 18.” “And that’s how I met your mother,” Crully joked, referring to the unique confrontation method. I’m a terrible person, but I thought this was hilarious. “I’d ask her to wear that dress on our first date,” said fromTinderMaxxximus30. “Plot twist,” Alienninja1 reasoned, “she saw him on Tinder, realized she was probably being followed, swiped right, and altered her profile.” Daysinnroom203 came to the following conclusion: “If that guy who married that woman is looking for a new wife, he’s out of luck. To begin with, he was punching too hard. What a jerk.” “Who are these folks having weddings in their late teens or early twenties, punching above, and then blowing it all by 24?” wondered TheStargunner. Although, as Thesaltysquirrel pointed out, some individuals gave the man the benefit of the doubt: “Just a heads up, people will make using photographs from Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms. This is a condensed version of the information.