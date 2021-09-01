Wife is barred from forcing hospital to provide husband Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment.

An Illinois judge dismissed a woman’s petition to compel a hospital to provide her husband ivermectin after he contracted COVID-19.

Ivermectin, an animal deworming medicine, is being investigated as a potential COVID-19 treatment, however it has not yet been licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Some doctors, however, are turning to the medicine as a therapy option.

A judge in Ohio recently ruled that a hospital must give it to a patient whose wife had requested that he be treated with ivermectin. However, not all judges feel that hospitals should be forced to use the treatment if a patient requests it. Randy Clouse was admitted to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Illinois, on July 22. Sangamon County Circuit Judge Adam Giganti decided on Monday that the hospital was not required to administer the medicine.

According to the State-Journal Register, Randy’s wife, Anita Clouse, said her husband told her before he got sick that if he had COVID-19, he wanted to get the human version of ivermectin, which is FDA approved for particular uses such as lice and parasites.

Anita filed a lawsuit last week to force the hospital to administer the medicine because her husband is unable to communicate due to his use of a ventilator. She claimed that his condition was deteriorating and that the hospital was “keeping Randy alive till he dies.” Ivermectin, according to the hospital, could be the final straw in his case.

Memorial Medical Center claimed Randy no longer has an active COVID-19 infection and is “currently improving,” according to a court file obtained by the State-Journal Register. Ivermectin, according to his doctors, will “likely result in kidney and lung damage, which might lead to organ failure and death.”

According to the filing, “Mr. Clouse already has compromised liver and kidney function (and) ivermectin is more likely to drive these organs over the edge.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, studies on the usefulness of ivermectin in treating COVID-19 patients have “yielded insufficient evidence” (CDC). High dosages of ivermectin can lead to hospitalization or even death, yet the CDC and FDA warnings have had no effect on public demand.

Ivermectin prescriptions have grown. This is a condensed version of the information.