Widow sues employer, alleging that lax COVID regulations caused her husband’s infection and death.

See’s Candies is being sued by a widow who claims that her employer’s inadequate COVID-19 guidelines caused her to infect her spouse, who later died from the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Maria Saucillo of Upland, California, filed a negligence and wrongful death lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against her former employer. According to the lawsuit, she contracted COVID-19 at the candy store chain’s warehouse in Carson, where she worked, and later passed it on to her husband, Gilbert Saucillo Jr., and one of their daughters.

Saucillo’s husband died in April 2020 at the age of 69, as she and her daughter healed. Emma Saucillo and Patricia Flynn, the couple’s daughters, are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The amount of damages requested has not been revealed.

In March 2020, during the early days of the pandemic, warehouse employees reportedly complained about working conditions. They were concerned about working in such close quarters and the absence of protective equipment provided or required by See’s.

The lawsuit claims that “multiple employees were coughing and unwell but were not sent home.”

See’s closed the warehouse when Saucillo tested positive for the virus in late March 2020. However, as the lawsuit claims, “it was too late at that point.”

See’s Candies was contacted by this website for a response to the case.

See’s Candies, based in South San Francisco, will celebrate its 100th anniversary in November. It has over 200 locations in 20 states as well as internationally. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway purchased it in 1972.

It was the first time See’s had been out of business since World War II when the company closed all of its stores and factories on March 28, 2020. In May, the business reopened with improved safety standards in place.

In February, a similar lawsuit was filed against Tyson Foods, alleging that the firm lied about the COVID-19 safety standards at its meatpacking plants.