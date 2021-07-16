Why You Should Never Use Eyeliner on Your Waterline, According to an Eye Doctor

An eye specialist explains why you should never apply eyeliner to your waterline directly.

Most women’s makeup bags contain eyeliner, and if you grew up in the 1990s or 2000s, you undoubtedly piled it on thickly.

However, an optometrist from North Carolina, Dr. Brittani Carver, has produced a TikTok video warning that it could cause damage to the area.

The video, which was posted on Thursday and has now been viewed over 2.9 million times, was titled “Why not put eyeliner on your waterline.”

Carver explains in the video: “Since she was a teenager, this patient has used eyeliner on her waterline.

“Because there are specific glands that create and expel oil on the waterline of your eye, eye experts do not recommend wearing eyeliner there.

“The oil should have an olive oil texture, but it looks more like toothpaste here, as you can see. This indicates that these glands are clogged and unable to produce healthy tears.”

Carver is shown in the video squeezing the skin in the area with a metal tool to treat a blockage known as Meibomian gland dysfunction.

Meibomian gland dysfunction is described as “one of the most frequent eye issues you’ve never heard of” by the eye health website AllAboutVision.

It can be caused by a variety of factors, including age, ethnicity, and the use of contact lenses.

“Wearing eye makeup is another significant cause of MGD,” according to the AllAboutVision article. Makeup such as eyeliner and lipstick can obstruct the apertures of the Meibomian glands. This is especially true if you don’t wipe your eyes well and remove all traces of makeup before going to bed.”

Carver, who works at Better Vision Optometric Center in Fayetteville, stated on her TikTok profile that patients with clogged eye glands could receive therapy.

“To really clear out the glands, we’ll use a process called Lipiflow. She won’t be able to cry as freely as others, but she will be able to cry,” she remarked.

Thousands of people commented on the video, expressing their dismay at the potential for their makeup to inflict harm. This is a condensed version of the information.