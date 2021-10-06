Why Winning the Nobel Peace Prize for Black Lives Matter Would Be a “Brave Decision”

Black Lives Matter is one of the Nobel Peace Prize nominees this year, following a year that saw protests expand around the world and energize the campaign against racial injustice.

Petter Eide, the Norwegian legislator who nominated Black Lives Matter for the award, said a win would make him happy yet shocked.

He told The Washington Newsday that awarding the top honor to Black Lives Matter would be “extremely problematic.” The Norwegian Nobel Committee would be making a “very, very daring decision,” he remarked. “They will face a lot of criticism, but it is nothing new to them.”

There are 329 contenders for the coveted prize in 2021, 234 of whom are people and 95 of whom are organizations. The identities are kept in a vault for 50 years by the secretive Nobel committee, however nominees and the persons behind the nominations can make them public sooner.

The winner will be announced on Friday, igniting curiosity over who will take home the top prize.

The World Health Organization is the favorite to win in 2021, according to bookmakers, for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have higher odds of winning the prize than Black Lives Matter. Climate activist Greta Thunberg, voting rights campaigner Stacey Abrams, New Zealand’s popular leader Jacinda Ardern, imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and Nathan Law Kwun-chung, a major figure in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, are among the other top candidates.

The violence that erupted at certain protests in the aftermath of the police shooting of George Floyd last summer, according to Eide, may jeopardize Black Lives Matter’s chances of earning the Nobel Peace Prize. “When I was nominating them, I made the argument that we need to distinguish between what BLM organizes and violent riots,” he stated.

However, he pointed out that the Nobel committee has a history of tying anti-racism and peace movements together. “Let’s go back 55 years to when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. I believe the same arguments against him were made at the time. He was labeled a terrorist by several groups.”

Henrik Urdal, the director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, believes Black Lives Matter could win the. This is a condensed version of the information.