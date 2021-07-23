Why was Yaya Toure asked to meet the Liverpool squad during their training camp?

Yaya Toure, who previously played for Manchester City and Barcelona, has paid a visit to Liverpool’s pre-season training camp.

The Reds are presently on their second week of a training camp in Austria, where they are preparing for the next Premier League season.

On August 14, Jurgen Klopp and his team will travel to newly promoted Norwich City before visiting Burnley to Anfield a week later.

Liverpool has already logged some playing time this week, with two 30-minute friendlies against FC Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart resulting in 1-1 ties.

Toure, the brother of former Liverpool defender Kolo, paid a visit to the Liverpool training camp ahead of their next friendly against Mainz on Friday.

The former Manchester City midfielder shared two Instagram photos, one with Klopp and the other with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Sadio Mane.

“Great to meet coach Klopp and witness the Liverpool squad train!” Toure posted.

“What a great manager and what a humble man; I had a great time with you, coach Klopp, and the lads here today.”

Mane has revealed why Toure is in town and what his future plans are for the Ivory Coast international.

“I said, ‘Yaya, do you think it’s a good idea for you to come see our training?!’ ‘My friend, I’m coming there!’ he exclaimed. Simply ask your employer,’ Mane said to Liverpoolfc.com.

“I’ve known him since 2004 and he’s a fantastic guy. We maintain in touch since he’s a good friend of mine, and when he asked if I could ask the boss if he could come watch training, I answered, “With pleasure,” and I believe the boss was pleased to have Yaya with us today to watch training and learn something, because I wish him all the best.

“He aspires to be a manager in the future, and all the boys were delighted to see him, have a little chat with him, and speak about City and Liverpool a little bit. It was great to reconnect with him.”

Following the meeting against Mainz, Klopp will prepare his Liverpool players for a friendly match against Hertha Berlin the following week before returning to England for two more fixtures. “The summary has come to an end.”