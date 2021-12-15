Why the Child Tax Credit Payment in December Could Be the Last.

Although Democrats claim that the Build Back Better Act benefits all Americans, progressive groups and lawmakers fear that millions of families may face uncertainty in 2022 if the bill is not passed in time to keep the enhanced Child Tax Credit in place.

The Biden administration is pressing for a comprehensive social package that includes a one-year extension of the credit, which has been a lifeline for families struggling in an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

The sixth and last payment, on the other hand, will be placed beginning Wednesday, with cheques likely to arrive by the end of the month.

While Congress debates Build Back Better, it’s unclear whether another payment will be made on January 15, which is a month away.

“These subsidies have helped some families get out of poverty,” Ashley Burnside, a policy analyst at the Center for Law and Social Policy, said (CLASP).

“You are pushing a lot of children back into poverty and financial difficulty by canceling payments,” she told The Washington Newsday. “For many parents, these payments may have been a lifeline.” The increased CTC, which was approved in March as part of the America Rescue Plan, meant that couples earning less than $150,000 a year or single parents earning less than $75,000 could get the entire amount of up to $300 per kid up to the age of six. They could also receive up to $250 for children aged six to seventeen.

The first monthly payment was made on July 15 to 59.3 million children’s families, and the second payment was made in August to 60.9 million children’s families.

Eligible families will receive payments of up to $1,800 per child by the end of 2021. In 2022, a lump sum tax deduction of up to $1,800 per kid will be available.

For the first time, the credit became entirely refundable, which was a huge temporary expansion. Previously, approximately 27 million children under the age of 17 received just a partial or no benefit since their families’ wages were too low to qualify.

Democrats could point to a policy whose benefits were tangible as they struggled to sell the big aims of their social policies to some. This is a condensed version of the information.