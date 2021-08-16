Why Shouldn’t You Urinate in the Shower?

Although it may be difficult to accept, many people pee in the shower. In fact, according to a 2020 survey conducted by Showers to You, 76 percent of people let free in the cubicle.

Showers, on the other hand, aren’t the best location to pee, according to pelvic floor therapist Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas.

In April, Dr. Jeffrey-Thomas, who holds a doctorate in physical therapy, warned her 400,000 TikTok followers that urinating in the shower isn’t a good idea for two reasons.

Dr. Jeffrey-Thomas said that the first reason applies to everyone, citing the famous “Pavlov’s Dog” experiment, in which canines were trained to associate certain stimuli with receiving food, and so salivated at the sound or sight of them alone rather than the food. Instead, according to Dr. Jeffrey-Thomas, we are teaching ourselves to identify the sound of flowing water with the desire to urinate.

If you have pelvic floor dysfunction, which makes it difficult to regulate your bladder, the sound of running water may induce bladder leaks.

“Your bladder receives signals from both the stretching of the bladder walls as it fills and from the brain, which tells it when to constrict to urinate. We don’t want our bladder to learn to correlate particular signals with the need to pee. In this scenario, peeing in the shower links urine or submersion in water with the sound of flowing water. This can be activated by various noises of rushing water (like when you use the tap to wash your hands or dishes) or when you’re near bodies of water,” she told Buzzfeed.

“While this may be an irritation for some, it could lead to urge incontinence (or leaking pee when you have the urge to use the restroom) in those with any type of pelvic floor dysfunction.”

Dr. Jeffrey-Thomas mentioned in the video that the second reason is that This is a condensed version of the information.