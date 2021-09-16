Why Season 2 of ‘The Morning Show’ Had a Responsibility to Address COVID

Season 2 of The Morning Show is due to premiere on Apple TV+ tomorrow (Friday, September 17), and, like Season 1, it will address another significant real-life global issue.

With plot lines that matched real-world incidents of sexual assault and misbehavior at television networks, the first season focused on the Me Too and Time’s Up movements. The ongoing consequences of those events will be explored in the coming season, as well as the emergence of the COVID epidemic at the start of 2020.

Of course, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will reprise their roles as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, but cast mates Billy Crudup (Corey Ellison), Mark Duplass (Chip Black), and newcomer Julianna Margulies (Laura Peterson) were interviewed ahead of the new season.

There is a “Business Model” for the Morning Show.

The Morning Show on Apple TV+ is based on a fictional morning news show of the same name, and its material frequently reflects reality. Crudup was asked if he believed The Morning Show had a responsibility to include the coronavirus outbreak in the new season.

Crudup responded, “Well, it appears to be their business strategy.”

“I believe it’s a perfect analogy to what morning news programs have to do five times a week, which is pivot on a dime as the world changes beneath them while still remaining entertaining,” says the author. In the lead-up to Season 2, the Morning Show writers had to shift their entire season in a dramatic way.

Season 2 production began in late February 2020, but was abruptly halted owing to the epidemic just a few weeks later. The scripts had been revised to include COVID as a significant narrative in the series when the show returned to production on October 19, 2020.

In fact, the majority of Season 2 takes place in the three months leading up to the COVID era, when lockdown measures were put in place.

“They [actual morning news shows]have to keep it appetizing for their viewers, to still build characters in our anchors and the individuals who present the news that are reliable and comfortable for us to be around,” Crudup told This website. The Morning Show, I believe, continues to strive to achieve this. This is a condensed version of the information.