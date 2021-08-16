Why Ron DeSantis’ recall petition is doomed to fail.

Despite the fact that a petition to recall and remove Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has gathered more than 50,000 signatures by Monday, the Sunshine State, unlike Alaska, California, and Georgia, is unable to hold recall elections.

Cameron White started the petition, which criticizes the Republican governor’s attitude on COVID-19 as well as DeSantis’s difficulty in filing for unemployment benefits.

“Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and previous Governor Rick Scott have made it hard to file for unemployment benefits. They are more concerned with displaying low unemployment rates than with ensuring that Floridians have enough to eat, according to the petition.

“Aside from this tragic truth, DeSantis waited until the last minute to issue a stay-at-home order, which undoubtedly accelerated the spread of the Coronavirus. In addition, the governor has gone against CDC standards by allowing churches to have huge meetings. He is unfit to serve as our governor and must be dismissed as soon as the constitution permits.”

“The Delta variety is devastating Florida, and our governor is still putting the lives of Floridians in jeopardy and refusing to follow medical advice,” White wrote in an update to the petition on August 14. Florida’s responsible folks must stand up and do everything possible to remove our irresponsible and inept governor immediately.”

Despite the popularity of the petition, ordinary Floridians do not have the right to recall their elected representatives. Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin, as well as the District of Columbia, are among the states that can hold recall elections for elected state officials.

The recall statute in Florida does not apply to elected state officials like the governor or elected federal officials like members of Congress. If they were elected to a governing body of a municipality or chartered county, some elected local officials can be recalled in the state.

The petition, which was begun over a year ago, has recently gained traction, with hundreds of individuals signing it in the last few days as the number of COVID-19 cases in Florida has risen. The petition had gathered 53,635 signatures by Monday morning.

White and have been contacted by this website. This is a condensed version of the information.