Why Isn’t Joe Biden’s Vaccine Target Failure a Disaster?

Although President Joe Biden’s administration is unlikely to accomplish its goal of having 70 percent of adults at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4, scientists are unconcerned.

In a May 4 public address, Biden announced the proposal, at a time when about 56 percent of adults, or more than 145.3 million individuals, had gotten at least one dose.

“We know that many adults have not been vaccinated because getting a shot has been too complex, too difficult, or too inconvenient,” said Biden, whose administration worked to increase vaccination outreach, awareness, and access.

“We’re trying to make it easier than ever for individuals who are having problems finding a location or arranging an appointment.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 65 percent of adults in the United States—over 168.8 million people—had gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccination as of Monday (CDC). The nearly ten-percentage-point jump since Biden’s statement does not bode well for his July 4 deadline.

A variety of variables would have hampered the Biden administration’s aim, including CDC data showing a drop in the countrywide immunization rate since early April. On June 20, 848,611 fresh doses were given out, down from approximately 3.5 million doses given out on April 11.

According to data obtained by The New York Times, there are differences in inoculation programs between states in the United States. While over 80% of people in Vermont, Hawaii, and Massachusetts received at least one dose, Mississippi, the poorest state in the US, ranked worst with only 45 percent of people receiving vaccinations.

Ideological skepticism about COVID vaccinations has also been a challenge, especially by the development of conspiracy theories on the internet. Unvaccinated people, on the other hand, are a “shrinking demographic” in the United States, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll. Around one-third of individuals, or 37%, had not been vaccinated as of late May.

According to a tracker maintained by John Hopkins University, the United States has over 34 million COVID cases, with 617,166 deaths as of Monday. The July 4 deadline approaches as the U.S. deals with the spread of the coronavirus’ Delta variant, against which Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were found to be effective.

