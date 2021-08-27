Why isn’t Gavin Newsom’s campaign more like that of Bernie Sanders’?

With whispers becoming louder that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall campaign was having difficulties garnering momentum with Latino voters, first in the Spring and then again in August, with a slew of reports about how Latinos weren’t interested, Democrats turned to their personal networks to see what they could do.

Chuck Rocha, a consultant widely acknowledged as the architect of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ effective Latino outreach during the 2020 primary, was contacted by one well-connected operative.

It was a simple request: contact the Newsom campaign’s leadership and ask whether they might use his assistance.

Rocha approached the campaign twice, according to the operative, but neither time received a response.

A request for comment from This website was turned down by Rocha.

However, some engaged in Bernie Sander’s decisive primary victory in California say Newsom would be in a better position if he adopted the Vermont senator’s strategy, starting with hiring his former senior staff.

“If Gavin Newsom truly wanted the results that Bernie got in California, he should have hired the people that got Bernie the win in California,” said Daniel Andalon, a 25-year Democratic campaign veteran who served as Sanders’ high-pressure Los Angeles area director in 2020. “People like Chuck, people with similar ideas who were granted resources early on,” says the author.

Following recent criticism of the campaign’s Latino outreach, the campaign reacted to This website by revealing its $6 million budget for Hispanic outreach, as well as its conviction that a strong field effort would be vital to victory.

Veterans of the Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Cory Booker campaigns hold the top positions on Newsom’s recall campaign staff. One noteworthy exception is digital outreach, which is led by Tim Tagaris and his firm Aisle 518, a prominent former Sanders worker. Tagaris, a former Sanders senior advisor in 2020, raised $218 million as the digital fundraising director in 2016.

One obvious flaw in Newsom’s attempt to conduct his campaign like Sanders is that he is not a Democratic socialist, making it difficult to replicate the man who is generally held up as the gold standard in progressive politics.

Sanders had a basic alignment with frontline workers and people, according to his former California state director Rafael Nvar. This is a condensed version of the information.