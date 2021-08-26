Why is the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln closing? Allegations and Protests are explained.

Following a sexual assault incident at its frat home on Monday, the Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) has been closed.

Hundreds of students demonstrated outside the fraternity house on Tuesday evening, according to Nebraska’s KOLN, yelling “What do we want?” Justice.”

The university’s chancellor, Ronnie Green, said in a statement on August 25 that UNL police began investigating the accusation “as soon as the information came in” and that the inquiry is still underway.

Fiji is now on probation, according to Green, for previous rules infractions. The fraternity was suspended in 2017 as a result of a university investigation.

“We’re closing the fraternity house and suspending activities of the Fiji chapter while this inquiry is continuing, due to probable probation violations,” Green said on Wednesday. This is the responsible course of action for all parties concerned.

Green stated, “We take any allegation of sexual assault very seriously.” “We are dedicated to ensuring the safety of our students, instructors, and employees on campus.”

According to campus crime logs, the sexual assault occurred between 11:30 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. local time on Monday inside the Fiji fraternity house (located around 14th and R streets).

Around the time of the alleged sexual assault, UNL’s University Police Department got a report of a rowdy party at the fraternity home, according to KOLN.

Rob Caudill, Phi Gamma Delta’s executive director, said in a statement on Wednesday that the fraternity “takes these allegations extremely seriously and does not tolerate sexual assault.”

Caudill stated that the fraternity’s UNL chapter is “cooperating with local authorities” in the investigation of the most recent sexual complaint leveled against one of its members.

“The International Fraternity is collaborating with the University and will take appropriate action pending the investigation’s findings,” he added.

What Is the Fraternity Phi Gam (Fiji)?

The fraternity Phi Gamma Delta (also known as Phi Gam or Fiji) was founded on May 1, 1848, at Jefferson College in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. Since its inception, it has initiated more than 201,000 members and has 141 chapters across the United States and Canada.

According to the fraternity’s official website, the fraternity’s “values” include friendship, knowledge, service, morality, and excellence.

