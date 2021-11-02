Why is the national debt a key issue in Joe Biden’s proposed Social Security Bill?

President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion social safety net package is still awaiting West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s vote, and despite the bill being slashed in half from its prior cost, the moderate Democrat is concerned about the bill’s impact on the US national debt.

“I will not support a package of this magnitude without fully comprehending the implications for our national debt, our economy, and, most importantly, all of our American people,” Manchin said in a statement released Monday.

The National Debt now stands at above $28 trillion.

While this is a remarkable number in and of itself, economists are divided on what the balance signifies for America’s future. While some political rhetoric may lead one to believe that the United States is alone in this problem on the global stage, World Population Review reports that Japan, Italy, and Belgium all have larger debts than the United States, putting America at number eight on the list of the world’s top ten debtors.

The national debt has only ever been zero once in history. This occurred in 1835, during the presidency of Andrew Jackson. Following WWII, however, the debt-to-GDP ratio began to fall, which lasted nearly until President Ronald Reagan’s election.

After that, the percentage continued to rise steadily until the second half of the Clinton presidency. Between 2008 and 2012, the figure increased dramatically as a result of President Barack Obama’s handling of the Great Recession. Under former President Donald Trump, it stayed at nearly the same level before skyrocketing because to COVID-19 spending.

When it comes to determining what impact the debt may have on America’s future, David Wessel, a senior fellow in Economic Studies at the Brookings Institution who covered economics for The Wall Street Journal for over 30 years, told The Washington Newsday that the debt’s interest rates are a critical component that Americans should consider.

Wessel explained that “the reason we worry about interest rates and what the government pays on interest is that it’s a signal as to whether the government is crowding out private borrowing.” “The real reason to be concerned about excessive government deficits is that there is a finite quantity of savings [to borrow against].” This is a condensed version of the information.