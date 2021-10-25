Why is Puerto Rico the most vaccinated place in the United States?

Hurricanes, earthquakes, and political unrest have all struck Puerto Rico in recent years. However, the tiny island has earned a distinction that may surprise some: it is the most immunized location in the United States.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. territory has fully immunized over 2.3 million individuals, or little over 73 percent of its population (CDC). The island also has one of the lowest incidences of COVID-19 infection in the United States.

While some people on the mainland of the United States continue to oppose vaccine mandates, Puerto Rico was able to vaccinate the majority of its residents by “putting science before politics,” according to Daniel Colón-Ramos, a Yale University professor who leads the coalition of scientists advising Puerto Rico’s government on the coronavirus pandemic.

“In comparison to the rest of the United States, social distancing, mask use among children and adults, and immunizations were not as politicized in Puerto Rico,” he stated. “I believe this was due in part to the trauma that Puerto Rico experienced following the hurricane and, shortly thereafter, the earthquakes.” Although Puerto Rico is “a very politicized society,” he added, “there was consensus among political leaders who largely agreed that the priority had to be to use science to save lives, and that public health success is the result of strong public policy and individual decisions that affect the collective whole.” “We roughly believe that only the vaccine initiatives have saved hundreds of lives,” Colón-Ramos remarked. When people think of highly vaccinated locations in America, they think of Vermont, Connecticut, or Massachusetts. Those are fantastic places, but they aren’t the most vaccinated in the country. So, who’s on top? Greetings from Puerto Rico! However, public relations has received much too little attention. It’s worth thinking about how they achieved it. October 17, 2021 — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, recently observed on Twitter that Puerto Rico’s achievement demonstrates that high vaccination rates are not exclusive to “rich” New England states.

When people think of highly vaccinated places in the United States, they think of Vermont or Massachusetts, according to Jha, who also believes that Puerto Rico’s excellent vaccination program “has gotten way too little attention.”

