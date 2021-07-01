Why Is It Taking So Long to Find Survivors in the Miami Condo Collapse?

Search and rescue workers are still sifting through the rubble a week after a condo building collapsed in Surfside, Florida, in the desperate hope of finding survivors.

Three persons escaped the rubble in the immediate aftermath: a kid later identified as Jonah Handler, whose hand witnesses saw moving in the rubble, and a woman who, despite broken bones, managed to find her daughter amid unspeakable pandemonium.

Since then, there have only been a few rays of optimism among the anguish of families whose loved ones are still missing in the aftermath of the Champlain Towers accident. Since the June 23 incident, at least 18 individuals have been confirmed deceased, with another 145 still missing.

As the search continues, this website examines what has been done so far to locate individuals who have gone missing and inquires as to why the mission’s progress has stalled.

Experts in urban rescue described how underground flames, severe weather, and an unstable structure forced rescuers to play a life-or-death game of “Jenga.”

They claim, however, that there is still a chance of discovering survivors.

What’s going on at the scene?

Fifty-five of the 136 flats in the building collapsed, leaving a large mound of concrete and twisted metal in their place.

The search for survivors at the catastrophe site is continuing, with local officials requesting that the federal government send more search-and-rescue teams on Tuesday. Earlier this week, teams from Israel and Mexico joined the search operation.

So far, some 1,500 tons of concrete have been removed in pieces, but officials caution that there is still a long way to go.

At any given time, six to eight teams are combing the rubble, with hundreds of others on the scene seeking for survivors on a rotating basis 24 hours a day.

So Far, the Story of Rescue Efforts

Almost immediately, the search for survivors began. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatched 80 vehicles to the location, which were joined by local police.

Although rescuers managed to pull two people from the rubble in the early hours of the morning of June 23 and rescue 37 from the apartment buildings, no one has been found alive since the first day of the operation.

