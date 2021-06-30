Why is Ikea’s Bisexual Pride Loveseat causing controversy?

Ikea has been revolutionizing the furniture industry for nearly 80 years, bringing flatpack furniture to the public. Ikea Canada has launched ten limited edition loveseat designs in honor of Pride Month.

While many have been well welcomed, one in particular has gotten negative feedback from buyers.

Charlotte Carbone created the Bisexual Loveseat, which featured phrases from a poem by Brian Lanigan.

The colors of the bisexual flag were painted all over the loveseat, with pink, purple, and blue handprints.

“When you alter ‘or’ to ‘and,’ nobody believes you,” were the words scrawled on the back cushions.

This, according to Lanigan, alludes to a remark made to him by an ex who couldn’t comprehend his bisexuality.

There has been a pushback against this sofa since the unveiling of the loveseats on June 24.

One Twitter user started a conversation that became viral.

“Biphobia does exist, and it is this chair specifically,” @jenny2x4 wrote.

Biphobia does occur, and this chair in particular is a prime example.

twitter.com/Wg7aKhnWtm

June 29, 2021 — Fairy Gothmother, MD (@jenny2x4)

After other users pointed out the poet is also bisexual, and explained the meaning, the user added: “Ok at least I get it. I mean it should have stayed in his high school diary but at least I get it.”

Ok at least I get it. I mean it should have stayed in his high school diary but at least I get it

June 29, 2021 — Fairy Gothmother, MD (@jenny2x4)

Other elements of the couch which caught people’s attention was the three-dimensional arms and hands that appear over the couch.

One user, @st_somatic, wrote: “bisexual couch has literal ARM RESTS” while others were shocked at them being three-dimensional at all, rather than a print.

bisexual couch has literal ARM RESTS pic.

twitter.com/AIsefQnC5Z

— ava september hofmann (@st_somatic) June 29, 2021

@thepplsbottom was also unsure of the designs of the couches, saying: “Y’all kept screaming about representation and now we have these cursed couches”

Y’all kept screaming about representation and now we have these cursed couches

— Ex_Wife_Material (@thepplsbottom) June 29, 2021

