Why Is California’s Guaranteed Income Plan Not the Same As Universal Basic Income?

California’s decision to provide a portion of its population with minimum monthly payments is fueling calls for a federally implemented guaranteed income plan.

California’s legislature agreed to set aside $35 million on Thursday to give monthly cash payments to pregnant women and young adults who have recently left foster care who meet certain criteria.

The targeted payment scheme agreed by Florida lawmakers differs from the concept of Universal Basic Income (UBI), which was promoted by Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang on the campaign trail last year.

Local governments and organizations that request for financing from the state department of social services will administer California’s taxpayer-funded plan, which passed overwhelmingly in both chambers and now moves to Governor Gavin Newsom for signature.

Local officials will be able to decide on the payouts, which are expected to range from $500 to $1,000. Unlike other government assistance programs, which restrict payments to housing or food, there will be no restrictions on how the money is spent.

The movement to implement a comparable program across the country has gained traction in the wake of the pandemic’s economic inequities and employment losses.

According to a survey released in March this year, the positive benefits of a guaranteed income program introduced in Stockton, California, in 2019 included lowering users’ depression levels and making the transition to new jobs easier.

Parents began receiving their first monthly payments from the federal child tax credit, which was enlarged in what some believe to be a sort of guaranteed income, on the same day as the vote on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, guaranteed income programs extend back to the 18th century, with more recent attempts in the 1960s and 1970s. With proposals proposed in New Orleans, Oakland, California, and Tacoma, Washington, they’ve seen a rebirth.

“Now there is momentum, things are going quickly,” Michael Tubbs, the former mayor of Stockton, told the Associated Press. The federal government is the next stop.”

Guaranteed minimum income schemes are typically targeted at certain groups of people, such as single parents or individuals who are struggling to fulfill their basic necessities. Those who make too much would be ineligible, and expenditures would be kept under control with such a focused approach.

