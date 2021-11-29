Why is California’s fuel cost continuing to rise as national gas prices stabilize?

Even as the cost of gasoline in the United States begins to stabilize, California consumers continue to pay high prices at the pump.

According to AAA, the state set a new record on November 27 when the average cost of a normal unleaded gallon of gasoline touched $4.713. By Monday, the average had fallen to $4.711, still more than $1 higher than the national average of $3.394.

According to AAA data, gas prices in some parts of California have surpassed $5 per gallon, with an average cost of $5.664 reported in Mono County on Monday.

According to KABC-TV, gas prices in Los Angeles County also set new records during the weekend, with the area reporting new record prices three times in one week.

Americans were disturbed by rising fuel costs this fall, as the coronavirus epidemic and supply chain issues drove up inflation rates.

President Joe Biden admitted on November 23 that the country was “feeling the impact of higher gas costs at the pump and in their home heating expenditures.” He said that the Department of Energy would release 50 million barrels of oil from the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve “to cut costs for Americans and address the demand-supply imbalance that has emerged as a result of the outbreak.” National gas prices appeared to be stabilizing last week, according to AAA, but drivers should “expect pump prices to continue elevated” until oil prices fall.

However, as national gas prices began to level down, California’s expenditures continued to grow. Because of state taxes on gasoline purchases, petrol prices in California are already higher. According to the American Petroleum Institute, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration set the current excise gasoline price at slightly over 51 cents per gallon, with various state and federal taxes bringing the total tax for a gallon of gas to 85.38 cents. According to the institute’s research, these combined levies are larger than the gas taxes collected in any other state.

Fees collected by California's cap-and-trade program add to the high state taxes, which were around 35 cents per gallon by late November, according to SFGate. Rising gasoline demand as the holiday season approaches, following Californians' nearly two-year battle with the coronavirus outbreak, has also resulted in.