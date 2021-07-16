Why Have These Britney Spears Staffers Left During Her Conservatorship Battle?

Three key members of Britney Spears’ team have quit in the three weeks since she gave shocking public testimony on her conservatorship.

Following public outcry over Spears’ bizarre conservatorship arrangement, her conservators have filed a rush of additional documents, indicating alarming disparities among key parties in the case.

Bessemer Trust, a professional wealth management business selected as co-conservator of Spears’ financial affairs and estate, was the first to depart.

Bessemer submitted a statement asking the court to grant its resignation “because to altered circumstances” a day after Judge Brenda Penny denied Spears’ request to have her father removed from the case. The business, which was chosen in November, stated that it had not yet accepted the post of co-conservator or received any fees.

Bessemer claimed in its petition that it accepted the conservatorship on the premise that “the ongoing Conservatorship was voluntary,” and that it was unaware of Spears’ “objections to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the Conservatorship” until her June 23 testimony.

In a court filing, the firm stated, “Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes.”

Bessemer requested that it be given permission to withdraw immediately. If the judge approves the request, Jamie will be the only conservator of the popstar’s roughly $60 million inheritance.

In an email to Spears’ co-conservators, her father Jamie Spears and court-appointed licensed personal fiduciary and care professional Jodi Montgomery, Spears’ manager Larry Rudolph, who has managed her career on and off since the mid-1990s, revealed his plans to retire.

Rudolph, who is not a party to the conservatorship, claimed he hadn’t spoken to Spears in more than two and a half years, when she last expressed her desire to take an indefinite break from performing.

After learning of her retirement plans, he claimed he chose to stand down as her manager after 25 years.

In an email obtained by Deadline on July 5, Rudolph said, “Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been announcing her wish to officially retire.”

“I was employed at Britney’s request to aid her in managing and advancing her career. As Britney’s manager, I believe it is in her best interests. This is a condensed version of the information.