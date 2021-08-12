Why Has the Transgender Policy of the Loudoun School Board Caused Fights and Tears?

Following months of acrimonious public debate, a school board in northern Virginia has passed a new policy aimed at expanding the rights of transgender children.

On Wednesday, the Loudoun County Public School (LCPS) board of education approved Policy 8040 by a vote of 7-2. The school previously permitted members of the public to attend the debates, but after a series of tense sessions earlier this year, it modified its stance.

Amid a Loudoun County School Board meeting in June, a fight broke out during a discussion of Critical Race Theory and transgender pupils, and at least one guy was taken by police.

Following that, the Ashburn-based institution agreed to let members of the public attend discussions on the condition that they sign up for remarks, before switching to virtual comments only last week.

Tanner Cross, a physical education instructor at LCPS, was suspended a few months ago after he declared that he would not “confirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it is against my religion.” It is lying to a child, it is child abuse, and it is a sin against our God.”

Here’s a rundown of the new policy and why it’s been so divisive.

What Is the New Policy of the Loudon County School Board?

Teachers will be required to use students’ chosen pronouns, and “gender-expansive and transgender pupils” would be allowed to participate in sports and other activities “in a way compatible with the student’s gender identity,” according to Policy 8040.

Transgender children are also allowed to use school facilities that correspond to their “consistently claimed gender identity,” according to the policy.

In a statement, Loudoun County Public Schools stated, “Our number one objective is to support the success of all kids by ensuring they feel safe, secure, accepted, and ready to learn at school.”

“The school division will continue to put out the effort necessary to create that climate while remaining open and transparent with all LCPS partners, community members, and stakeholders.”

What Has Been People’s Reaction to the New Policy?

The new policy has caused a schism in popular opinion.

“I believe they have spent years fighting through these difficulties, struggling through discrimination, harassment, and bullying, and this will be an opportunity for them to rise beyond it and into a new school year. This is a condensed version of the information.