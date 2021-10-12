Why Gabby Petito’s Autopsy Report Isn’t Likely to Reveal Her Death Cause

According to a former FBI agent, the Teton County, Wyoming coroner’s press conference on Tuesday afternoon is unlikely to yield fresh information on Gabby Petito’s death.

Brian Laundrie, Petito’s partner, is missing and has been cited as a person of interest in her death. Petito was reported missing on September 11th, ten days after Laundrie and he went on a cross-country tour of national parks. On September 19, she was discovered dead in a Wyoming national park.

Petito was last seen alive on August 25, while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie in Grand Teto, Wyoming. Her death was considered a homicide when she was discovered dead in Grand Teto National Park on September 19.

The news conference will take place at 2.30 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

Jennifer Coffindaffer, an FBI special agent for almost 25 years, was interviewed by Brian Entin of News Now on Monday evening.

“So, Jennifer, what are your thoughts on the coroner’s statement that a press conference will be held tomorrow at 2.30 p.m. in Wyoming?” Entin was the one who inquired.

“Well, I believe the coroner will announce the official findings.” “However, I would be very astonished if he released the actual cause of death, the method of death, or anything other than a homicide,” Coffindaffer said.

I instantly called retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer to obtain her thoughts on the Teton County Coroner’s news conference, which is set for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/iJo8Wqpadw @CoffindafferFBI October 12, 2021 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) “So you don’t think it’ll be detailed?” Entin asked. “I don’t believe so.” This is due to the fact that the inquiry is still continuing, and those details are critical to the probe. Furthermore, suppose particular details are disclosed, such as that she was strangled, and later witnesses claim they saw something, possibly a strangulation. Did this information come from the coroner’s report—and the specificity of that—or was it something they actually witnessed? In this type of scenario, it’s critical to pay attention to those kinds of nuances,” Coffindaffer explained.

