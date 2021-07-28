Why Do We Continue to Live in Ronald Reagan’s America?

Ronald Reagan was a storyteller. As president, he addressed a Protestant ministers’ convention about a preacher and a politician who died on the same day and were met at the gates of heaven by St. Peter. Peter described the rules of heaven and led the newcomers to the homes they would call home for the rest of their lives. The preacher’s quarters revealed themselves to be a single room with a bed, table, and chair. The politician lived in a large mansion with elegant furnishings. The politician expressed gratitude but was perplexed. He wondered aloud, “How do I deserve this big apartment while that good man of the cloth must live in a single room?” “We have plenty of preachers here in heaven,” Peter said. You’re the very first politician to be elected.”

The humor was classic Reagan, not side-splitting but amusing enough to get a giggle out it. It pleased his audience while making fun of himself as the sole politician in the room. It made people think he was a nice guy with whom they could get along. Even if they didn’t agree with his views, they admired Reagan.

Reagan was not only the most successful president of the last half-century in terms of putting his ideas into action because of his wit and amiability. His ability to predict events aided him as well. Reagan was elected president in 1981, at a time when Americans had grown tired of a government that had been constantly expanding since Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal of the 1930s. “In this current moment, government is not the solution to our problem; it is the problem,” Reagan said in his inaugural address, and his words summed up what millions of Americans were thinking. They praised his tax reduction and deregulation measures, and they overwhelmingly reelected him in 1984.

In another way, Reagan’s timing was impeccable. Until the 1960s, the Republican and Democratic parties were both conservative-liberal coalitions. Conservative Goldwater Republicans coexisted with liberal Rockefeller Republicans, while conservative Southern Democrats coexisted with big-city liberals. When President Lyndon B. Johnson made civil rights a Democratic cause, conservative Southerners began to defect to the Republicans. This is a condensed version of the information.