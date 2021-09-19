Why do I feel so hungry all of the time?

Over the last year, many of us have asked ourselves, “Why am I so hungry?”

COVID-19 wreaked havoc on our daily lives, from lockdowns to social restrictions and limits on working from home. As a result, many of us have had to rethink some of our daily routines, particularly when it comes to eating.

According to a recent study from the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom, 56% of the 2002 adults polled believed they snacked more during the pandemic, with many reporting a lack of drive and control around eating as a result.

Increased hunger in some people can be as simple as not eating enough or the correct foods to keep us satisfied, but it can also be an indication of problems that need to be addressed.

This website consulted with dieticians and specialists to get answers to some of the most pressing concerns about food, such as why we get hungry and what we can or should do about it.

What Could Be Causing Your Hunger to Rise?

Hunger can be caused by a variety of factors, ranging from situational to physiological.

Medication and medical illnesses, as well as some nutritional factors such as protein or general nutrient consumption, can promote increased hunger, according to Kristen Smith of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Dr. Jinan Banna, a dietician and researcher, concurred, stating that eating is important in helping people feel fuller for longer, and that what you eat has an impact on how full you feel.

“From a nutritional sense, if you are eating an unbalanced diet, you may feel hungry frequently,” she told this website. If your diet consists primarily of simple carbohydrate sources such as white bread, rice, sweets, and so on, you won’t be able to stay satisfied for long.

“Simple carbohydrates are easily digested and do not fill you up. To feel satisfied, eat a well-balanced meal rich in protein, fiber, and fat, all of which take longer to digest.”

Maya Feller, a dietician, believes that it’s not just what you’re eating, but also what you’re not eating, and that missing meals can lead to greater appetite.

“Some people report increased hunger when they miss meals,” she explained. Patients of my will occasionally do so. This is a condensed version of the information.