Why Did the CDC Stop Counting Mild and Asymptomatic ‘Breakthrough’ COVID Cases?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States of America (USA) has ceased reporting mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 “breakthrough” instances among unvaccinated people, prompting many to wonder why.

The CDC declared on May 1 that it would shift its focus “from monitoring all reported vaccine breakthrough cases to focus on identifying and investigating only hospitalized or fatal cases due to any cause.”

“This shift will help maximize the quality of the data collected on cases of greatest clinical and public health importance,” the CDC noted.

In other words, the CDC chose to focus exclusively on the most severe cases. This focus, they imply, would provide critical information to health researchers and politicians about the people severely afflicted by the ongoing pandemic.

On July 27, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky defended her organization against criticism that it was no longer disclosing enough information to the public concerning emerging illnesses. She stated that the CDC would soon reveal data on “tens of the thousands” of patients who contracted the virus following vaccination.

“In the coming days, you will actually see the published information on the science that motivated this change,” Walensky told CNN.

“We are absolutely studying and evaluating breakthrough infections in many different sites, many different people, across the country,” she noted. “We are looking at those data on a weekly or bi-weekly basis and we will be reporting on those soon.”

However, the CDC decided to cease providing such data two months before the Delta form began causing outbreaks among larger numbers of unvaccinated persons.

The most well-known outbreak happened in Provincetown, Massachusetts, over the July 4 weekend. Out of the 469 cases initially recorded as part of the outbreak, almost 351 included vaccinated individuals.

The CDC urged people to resume wearing face masks in enclosed spaces near the end of July. Simultaneously, a CDC internal presentation demonstrated that both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals were equally capable of transmitting the COVID-19 Delta strain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to discontinue recording moderate and asymptomatic breakthrough cases has prompted some jurisdictions to follow suit. According to state authorities polled by Politico, eight states—including Ohio, Texas, and South Carolina—have only recently begun collecting statistics on severe instances. Thirty additional states continue to gather data on all new illnesses.