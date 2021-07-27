Why Customers Shouldn’t Order From the Display Case, as shown by a Starbucks employee

After demonstrating what the showcase food looks like after just one day, a Starbucks employee urged customers not to request anything from it when the fresh ones are sold out.

@sussyp1x13, a TikTok user, showed herself throwing away several sandwiches and pastries from her store’s food display case, complete with on-screen vomiting emojis. The food smells “funky” and “sour,” according to the TikTok video, which can also be seen here.

“This is why I’m so perplexed when people demand food from the pastry case,” she captioned the video.

Every morning, the food in the display case gets replaced, but when they take it out, it’s “disgusting,” according to the Starbucks employee. The heavy and scorching lighting, which is supposedly utilized as a marketing tool to emphasize the food on offer, is most likely to blame for the lack of appeal after a day in the display case.

“In fact, the area with the sandwiches and pastries is usually the best-lit spot in the store—and this isn’t just to make it more aesthetically pleasant. Starbucks aims to grab your attention to the display so you’ll be more inclined to buy that coffee cake you crave,” according to Mashed in 2019.

While Kayla voiced concern about consumers eating the display food when it runs out, the film has also spurred debate about the video’s sustainability, with many pointing to the amount of waste it generates.

She confirmed in a comment that her shop does not donate any of the display food because it has been sitting all day, but that they do toss out “a lot of not awful, expired food,” at her Target location.

One TikTok user wrote, “Why would they waste food on a daily basis?”

