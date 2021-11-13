Why Can’t These Cuddly Cat Breeds Get Enough Attention?

The friendliest cat breeds are frequently the most coveted feline companions. Many biologists believe that years of domestication have made cats more gregarious and accustomed to having humans in their life.

According to a 2014 study, domestic cats have 13 genes that have obviously evolved compared to their wildcat sisters, indicating that they have become more amiable and tamed.

Knowing which cats are the friendliest, on the other hand, can be tricky, and discovering a particularly sociable cat may indicate that your kitty requires a little too much attention.

So, which cats fall into the category of sociable cat breeds, and why are they so?

The experts at Washington Newsday were consulted about the most lovable cats and what to do if yours has grown overly dependent.

Is it true that some cat breeds are friendlier than others?

When speaking with specialists on the subject, veterinarians unanimously agreed that choosing a few “friendly” breeds for cats is significantly more difficult. Some have even said that it is impossible to tell which breed is nicer.

This is because, unlike dogs, most purebred cats are bred for physical characteristics rather than personality traits.

“Cat “breeds” are nowhere like equal to what we conceive of with reference to dog breeds,” Dr. Jo Myers, Veterinary Expert on JustAnswer, told The Washington Newsday. After all, it’s even legitimate to wonder if cats are fully domesticated.” Dr. Myers explained that most cats are not descended from or related to purebred cats, which are “furry little obligate carnivores and predators” by nature. As a result, she believes that no single type of cat is nicer than another.

Dr. Mikel Maria Delgado, a cat behavior expert at Rover, concurred, telling The Washington Newsday that seeing them and getting to know their personality is the best way to figure out which breeds are the friendliest.

“Some recent study has revealed that purebred dog owners report some breed differences, but the studies have sometimes had mixed results and haven’t always specifically looked at ‘friendliness,'” she added. More research is needed to establish a true link between cat breeds and personality.” ” If you’re wanting to adopt or purchase a cat, I recommend ‘friendliness.’ This is a condensed version of the information.