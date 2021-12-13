Why Are Southern States More Prone to Tornadoes in December?

The proximity of the Gulf of Mexico and the winds of the jet stream are two variables that make some Southern areas more prone to tornadoes during the winter months.

The closer a place is to a warm moisture source, such as the Gulf of Mexico, the more probable it is to have thunderstorms and, potentially, tornadoes, according to Randy Adkins, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.

“The Gulf of Mexico is a tremendous supply of moisture that can feed the development of thunderstorms,” Adkins explained. “That proximity to the Gulf of Mexico goes a long way toward explaining why tornadoes will be more widespread in the southern United States during the winter.” Adkins was interviewed by Washington Newsday on Monday, only days after a storm sent a “long track tornado” to four US states, according to meteorological experts. On the night of December 10, the tornado is thought to have started in northern Arkansas before moving into the Missouri Bootheel and northern Tennessee. It all came to a head when it ripped through western Kentucky.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado achieved peak wind speeds of 158 to 206 miles per hour (NWS). According to the NWS, first estimates suggested it was three-quarters of a mile wide. Experts estimate the tornado traveled more than 220 miles, which, if confirmed, would be a world record, according to Adkins.

With at least 64 deaths reported as of Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear called it “the greatest tornado catastrophe” in the state’s history. In addition to the long-track tornado, Beshear claimed at least three more struck Kentucky during the weekend.

Tornadoes with a long track in December are "definitely not unheard of," according to Adkins. According to him, tornadoes in December and January are more common than tornadoes in the summer in Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee. When jet stream winds that normally blow through the Northern Plains in the summer shift south in the fall, they provide the wind energy needed to form "rotating thunderstorms" in Southern regions. "You're still holding on to some of that midsummer moisture further south, and now you're bringing some stronger jet stream dynamics," Adkins said.