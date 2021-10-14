Why Are Red Flags Appearing All Over Social Media?

Those who use Twitter often may have seen a slew of new tweets using the red flag emoji.

Over the last few weeks, there has been a significant surge in tweets utilizing this emoji across the social media platform.

Given the recent spate of social media outages, this is just one example of consumers flocking to the platform—the site saw a significant increase in users when apps like Instagram, Whatsapp, and Snapchat were unavailable.

The Definition of a Red Flag

The term “red flag” is used to convey a message of caution or danger. It can be used in this context to suggest items that might be cause for alarm.

A red flag, according to Collins Dictionary, is “a red flag that is used to indicate danger or as a sign that you should halt.”

The word can be applied to dating, when people may perceive a partner’s personality traits or preferences as’red flags,’ indicating that their relationship should not proceed.

Why Are Red Flags So Popular?

According to one site, the practice started among Black Twitter users who shared it in the context of relationships.

This quickly grew into a viral trend, with many more people using the social media platform to share their red flags in dating and in life.

Even Twitter got in on the act, sharing their own post, which garnered nearly 200,000 likes.

